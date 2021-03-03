Jerusalem: Parents arrested on suspicion of child abuse

Israel Police on Wednesday morning announced the arrest of two Jerusalem parents, on suspicion that they abused their toddler son.

The parents, residents of Jerusalem's Old City, were arrested and interrogated on Tuesday night after their two-year-old son was hospitalized with serious injuries and broken bones.

The investigation was opened Tuesday night, following a report from the hospital where the child has been a patient for the past several days. According to the hospital, the child suffered serious injuries to his body.,

Israel Hayom named the hospital as Hadassah Ein Kerem, and noted that the couple has four children and has denied the allegations.

According to Maariv, several days ago, the parents - aged 25 and 30 - brought their son to the hospital. The site quoted the hospital as stating that following a series of tests and x-rays, it became clear that the child had suffered severe injuries and breaks.

Since the parents were not at their child's bedside, they were only arrested two hours after the report was filed, Maariv added.

Police will request an extension of the parents' arrest on Wednesday morning