'We might impose new lockdown before Election Day'

The Israeli government may impose a fourth nationwide lockdown, Israel’s top coronavirus official warned Wednesday.

Prof. Nachman Ash, Israel’s coronavirus czar, said in an interview with Radio 103FM Wednesday morning that despite a recent string of government decisions to reopen some sectors of the economy and to permit expanded air travel, there are already signs that Israel may require yet another lockdown.

Ash said that the next lockdown could potentially come as early as later this month, prior to Election Day, set for March 23rd.

“It is possible that we will declare an additional lockdown before the elections,” said Ash.

The coronavirus czar rejected claims that the government decision Tuesday evening to expand access to air travel was “ideological”, but did say the move was taken in part based on other ‘public concerns’ besides the coronavirus.

Ash warned that the current reopening of the economy could affect infection rates and ultimately lead to the need for a fourth lockdown.