Macron to Rouhani: Iran must make gestures in order to renew nuclear talks

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that Tehran must make clear and immediate gestures to allow dialogue to resume on the 2015 nuclear deal, Reuters reported, citing the Elysee palace.

Macron also told Rouhani he was "deeply concerned" by Iran's decisions violating the 2015 deal.

"Having reminded (Rouhani) of the efforts made by France with its partners in the last years to reach a negotiated solution, the (French) head of state stressed it was important that Iran made clear and immediate gestures so that dialogue can resume with all parties to the Vienna deal," the statement said.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian confirmed that France, Britain and Germany will put forward a resolution at this week’s meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) board of governors condemning Iran’s suspension of some nuclear inspections.

A version of the resolution seen by AFP on Monday "expresses serious concern at Iran's decision to stop implementing" some inspections-related commitments and "urges Iran to immediately resume implementation".

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

Last week, the Islamic Republic ended the implementation of the Additional Protocol of the 2015 nuclear deal that allows the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to carry out snap-inspections at sites not declared to the agency.

This move raised the ire of Britain, France and Germany, which have been trying to work towards having US President Joe Biden rejoin the nuclear deal.

The three European countries condemned Iran for limiting inspections, saying, "We urge Iran to stop and reverse all measures that reduce transparency and to ensure full and timely cooperation with the IAEA.”