Netanyahu meets UAE Ambassador: We are changing the world

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met on Tuesday with the first Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Israel, Mohamed Mahmoud Fateh Ali Al Khaja, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu told the Ambassador that he was happy to see him and congratulated him on his arrival in Israel, saying, "We are changing the Middle East, we are changing the world."

The two discussed the potential for developing regional and bilateral joint projects in a wide range of areas. The meeting was also attended by the head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben-Shabbat, and other senior officials.

On Monday, Ambassador Al Khaja met with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. The Foreign Minister congratulated the Ambassador and noted the important role of the United Arab Emirates in leading the change created by the Abraham Accords.

"We have a historic opportunity to present a model of warm and comprehensive peace between our countries and peoples," Ashkenazi said. "The opening of Foreign Ministry missions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and the opening of the Emirates' Embassy in Israel are critical to establishing bilateral relations and promoting peace. I am happy to see the rapid warming of relations between the countries, and the realization of the vision of peace between cultures and people."