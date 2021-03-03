Ambassador Erdan speaks to US counterpart

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN and the US, Gilad Erdan, on Tuesday spoke to the US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

“I had a great call today with Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield - the first of many no doubt! We discussed the critical issues on both our agendas: combatting climate change, racism and domestic violence, as well as working to expand the regional peace deals and see real change at the UN,” Erdan tweeted.

Thomas-Greenfield also tweeted about the meeting and wrote, “Great to speak with you today! I look forward to working together toward these and other shared priorities.”

The US Senate last week confirmed Thomas-Greenfield to be the next US Ambassador to the United Nations by a 78-20 vote. She was sworn in several days later.

During her confirmation hearing in January, Thomas-Greenfield pledged to stand by Israel.

“I look forward to standing with Israel, standing against the unfair targeting of Israel, the relentless resolutions proposed against Israel unfairly,” she told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“I look forward to working with Israel to develop a strategy with them for engaging with countries that would appreciate having Israel’s expertise to support their development efforts,” she added.

Thomas-Greenfield also said the Biden administration would work to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

During the Trump Administration, Israel enjoyed support from the US at the UN thanks to Ambassador Nikki Haley and her successor, Kelly Craft.