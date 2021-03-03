Driver suspected of running down man in Jerusalem released to house arrest

The Jerusalem Magistrates Court on Tuesday evening released to house arrest Ibrahim Hamed, the minibus driver suspected of running over Itamar Ben Abu, a resident of Mevaseret Zion, during a demonstration in the Meah Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem earlier this week.

Hamed was released from the hospital on Monday and questioned by police. His detention had initially extended by three days but he was released to house arrest on Tuesday evening.

During his interrogation, he said that he was attacked by demonstrators who beat him and punched him after recognizing that he was an Arab.

He said he did not intend to run over anyone, and fled the vehicle in an attempt to save his life. Hamed added that he was the one who called the police and turned himself in.

According to eyewitnesses, some of the participants in the demonstration shouted "Arab, Arab" at the driver. Many people crowded around the vehicle and rocks were thrown at it.

The driver tried to drive backwards, and after failing to do so, tried to drive forward. Several of the rioters opened the car door, then the driver drove forward again and ran over Ben Abu.