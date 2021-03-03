Biden: US will have enough vaccines for all adults by end of May

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that the US will have enough vaccine supply to cover all adults by the end of May, significantly sooner his previous timeline of the end of July, CBS News reports.

Biden announced a new partnership between competitors Johnson & Johnson and pharmaceutical giant Merck. The partnership will help Johnson & Johnson produce more of its single-shot vaccine that was authorized over the weekend for emergency use.

"Two of the largest health care and pharmaceutical companies in the world that are usually competitors are working together on the vaccine," Biden said in a White House address

The President also announced his administration is directing states to prioritize vaccinating teachers, childcare workers and school staff through the administration's partnership with pharmacies. He said he wants all such educators and support staff to have at least one vaccine shot by the end of March.

The President said he will use the Defense Production Act to accelerate the production of equipment, machinery and supplies.

Asked by a reporter when he thinks the US will return to a version of normal, the President said he's been cautioned against answering that since it's not entirely known, but said he hopes the nation will return to normal by this time next year.

The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that works with just one dose instead of two.

Following the approval, Johnson & Johnson began shipping out 4 million doses early Monday morning — 6 million less than it originally committed to having ready by the end of February.

The company expects to deliver more than 20 million doses by the end of March, and 100 million by the end of June.