Watch: Russian video claims 'Iran enacted revenge on Americans'

RT, a " state-controlled international television network funded by...the Russian government," released a video it claims was declassified by the Pentagon of an Iranian missile barrage of a US airforce base in Iraq following the assassination of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

It claims the footage was captured "by an American drone buzzing over the base, some five days after the strike" and that "according to...defense secretary Mark Esper...110 personnel were diagnosed with brain injuries due to their proximity to blasts."