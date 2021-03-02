Watch: Iceberg breaks off from Antarctic Shelf
NBC News aired aerial footage of a huge chunk of ice 20 times the size of Manhattan that broke off Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica.
Tags: Iceberg NBC News Antarctica
iceberg
iStock
