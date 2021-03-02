Special education to return to normal schedule

Special education institutions in green, yellow, and some orange cities will return to a full schedule, including Fridays.

The schools will operate as they did prior to the onset of the pandemic.

The new plan will go into effect on Sunday, March 7, in accordance with Education Minister Yoav Galant's (Likud) decision. Also on Sunday, grades 7-10 in green and yellow cities will return to in-person classes.

In red cities and the rest of the orange cities, studies will continue as they are currently, five or six days a week and no later than 2:00p.m.

Special education students who are integrated into the regular education system will continue studying as per their personal education plans.