Satellite images show North Korea hiding nuclear weapon site

North Korea has recently taken steps to conceal a site likely being used to store nuclear weapons, CNN reported Tuesday.

CNN announced that it has obtained satellite images captured on February 11th which show recent work done at the Yongdoktong site, where Western intelligence agencies believe Pyongyang is storing nuclear weapons.

Experts who analyzed the images say the work done to the site appears to be aimed at obscuring from view a pair of underground tunnel entrances which lead to the nuclear weapons facility.

"Images released by Maxar show the pair of tunnel entrances as late as December 2019 and a new building-like structure visible by February 2021," said Jeffrey Lewis, a professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies.