Green Passport plan to allow in-person school with no capsules?

Israel's Health Ministry is considering allowing high schools to reopen without capsules, so long as at least 90% of the student body and staff are vaccinated, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, the suggestion came up in a Tuesday morning Ministry meeting assessing the current situation.

Another option mentioned Tuesday was to allow the reopening of educational institutions in "red" cities, so long as the "Education Shield" plan is in place.

The plan would require both students and staff to undergo regular coronavirus tests.

In addition, the Ministry plans to implement targeted campaigns for Ethiopian and Soviet immigrants, in order to increase the vaccination rates among these groups.