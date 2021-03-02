Rabbi Zalman Melamed: 'Unvaccinated? Find a different yeshiva to learn in'

Rabbi Zalman Baruch Melamed, dean of the Beit El Yeshiva, requested that the yeshiva's married students be informed that they are required to vaccinate themselves against coronavirus in order to continue their studies.

A statement sent to those students in Rabbi Melamed's name read: "A married student who is not vaccinated before the summer term will need to find himself another yeshiva to learn in. I wish all of us good health and happiness."

Rabbi Melamed's instruction follows a similar call from haredi rabbis, urging yeshiva students to get the vaccine. In that letter, rabbis wrote: "We call on all married students who can to follow the doctors’ advice and get vaccinated.”

Leading Sephardic rabbi, Rabbi Meir Mazuz, echoed these sentiments, stating: "It is incumbent upon every yeshiva student who comes to learn in your kollels (yeshivas for married men) to get vaccinated, as the doctors, law, and constitution have said."

Meanwhile, Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, former rabbi of Ramat Gan, has said that teachers who refuse to vaccinate and then infect their students can be sued for damages.