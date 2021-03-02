Man, 35, in serious condition after shooting in Dimona

A 35-year-old man suffered serious injuries on Monday night, after he was shot in the southern city of Dimona, Newzim Darom reported.

Israel Police and Magen David Adom (MDA) respodned to the incident, which occurred on the city's Mishol Arugot street and was reported to MDA's hotline at 6:43p.m.

Responding to the call, MDA paramedics arriving at the scene provided life-saving medical treatment, transferring the victim, who had suffered a gunshot wound, to Be'er Sheva's Soroka Medical Center.

Senior MDA paramedic Yonatan Ifergen said: "The injured was lying partially conscious, and suffering from a bleeding gunshot wound."

"We provided him with lifesaving medical treatment, which included stopping the bleeding, providing medications to sedate him, and placing him on a respirator. We transferred him to the hospital in serious condition."

According to Newzim Darom, police are investigating whether the shooting was an attempted assassination.