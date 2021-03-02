Airport may reopen on March 7

Israel may reopen Ben Gurion International Airport on Sunday, March 7, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

According to the site, flights will be almost unlimited, other than from countries which have been declared a risk.

Though the Cabinet may decide to impose a limit on the number of people entering Israel each day, it is still expected to be higher than the current limit.

It is expected that, similar to the current protocol, anyone who does not have proof of either immunization or recovery from coronavirus will be required to quarantine in a quarantine hotel, or at home with an electronic bracelet.

On Sunday, Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud) said she would work to allow all Israelis to fly in for elections, with a more significant reopening in April.