Health Ministry okays vaccinations of recoverees as of Tuesday

The Ministry of Health has informed the directors of the health maintenance organizations (HMOs) that starting on Tuesday it will be possible to vaccinate people from the age of 16 who have recovered from COVID-19.

The vaccine will be given to people who have been recovered from the virus for three months. Recoverees who are vaccinated will receive only one dose.

Clalit Health Fund already began on Monday, even before the official announcement, to summon recoverees who meet the criteria to be vaccinated.

In recent days, the various HMOs have used surplus vaccines to vaccinate dozens of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in various areas around the country.