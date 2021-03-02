Twitter to apply warnings to misleading tweets about vaccines

Twitter announced on Monday it would apply warnings to tweets that contain misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines, Reuters reported.

The social media site also said it would implement a strike system of enforcement that could see users permanently banned for repeat violations.

Twitter started promoting public health information before COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic. It also aimed to remove demonstrably false or misleading content about the virus that had the highest risk of causing harm.

Since introducing its COVID-19 guidance, it said it had removed more than 8,400 tweets and challenged 11.5 million accounts.

One of the tweets the social media giant removed was one that was posted by Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in which he cast doubt on coronavirus vaccines made in the United States and Britain.

Katy Minshall, Twitter’s head of UK public policy, said the company recognized the role it played in giving people credible public health information.

“We continue to work with health authorities around the world - including (Britain’s health service) the NHS - to ensure high visibility access to trusted and accurate public health information on our service, including about COVID-19 vaccines,” she told Reuters.

“Today we will begin applying labels to tweets that may contain misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to our continued efforts to remove the most harmful COVID-19 misleading information from the service,” added Minshall.