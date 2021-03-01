The change in tone of the US State Department

US State Department spokesman Ned Price spoke to reporters on Monday, with his answers to reporters’ questions clarifying the change between the positions of the Trump administration and those of President Joe Biden.

Price noted that “the United States opposes any action taken by Israel which may make it difficult to reach a two-state solution.”

On the Iranian issue over which Israel has been very concerned lately, Price said, “We believe Diplomacy is the most effective means to prevent Iran from ever obtaining nuclear weapons.”

Regarding the Abraham Accords, Price was asked about the possibility of promoting ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel. The question came in the background of the US criticism of Saudi Arabia over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and the US intelligence report blaming the Saudi Crown Prince for the murder.

“We seek to accomplish a great deal with the Saudis, to end the war in Yemen and ease Yemen’s humanitarian crisis, to use our leadership to forge ties across the region’s most bitter divides, whether that’s finding a way back from the brink of war with Iran into a meaningful regional dialogue, or forging a historic peace with Israel,” he said.

Price added, however, that this would only be possible “in a partnership with Saudi Arabia that respects America’s values.”