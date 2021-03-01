The truth about Rashi and the Holy Temple, Part 1

What does Rashi really say about the future Holy Temple?

Rashi's commentary on Talmud Tractate Sukkah 41a is often cited as the "source" for the idea that the future Holy Temple will magically descend from heaven, but what exactly are the sages of the Talmud discussing, and what light is Rashi trying to shed on their discussion?

In this two part series, Abba Horvitz teaches the specific issue that is being discussed in the Talmud, and Rashi's commentaries which have been widely misunderstood to suggest that Rashi believes that the third Temple will descend from heaven.