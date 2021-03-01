'Religious Zionists need sectoral party, opportunity to flank Netanyahu from Right'

Attorney Michal Waldiger, Religious Zionist Party candidate for Knesset, believes that her party faithfully represents all shades of religious Zionism.

"We also have Itamar Ben Gvir and Noam but also Racheli Zinkin and me and Simcha Rotman and all the beautiful mosaic of religious Zionism. I believe that religious Zionism will understand that if it wants a Rightist government that promotes the Right-leaning public's values, ​theye need to support us," says Waldiger in an interview in Arutz Sheva's new Jerusalem studio.

According to her, the national religious public needs its own party. "I think we need a sectoral party for religious Zionism. The value of religious Zionism is to take care of others but we also have to take care of ourselves for that to happen."

Waldiger thinks that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu should be supported but that the boundaries of the sector should be clarified. "We support a government that promotes the values ​​for which we came here - the values ​​of the Right. We have a golden opportunity where eighty percent of the people support the Right. This is an opportunity to form a Right-leaning government that will outflank Netanyahu, because until today when he could - Netanyahu chose to go with the Left."

She refers to the indictment against the prime minister and says, "I will not say that I am comfortable with it. However, he has an indictment and he will deal with it. When we talk about changing the legal system there is a problem that needs to be corrected and part of it is the indictments against Netanyahu."

Waldiger is friends with senior Yamina Party officials, so her move surprised quite a few people. "I definitely appreciate and love both Ayelet and Naftali and Idit Silman who is a personal friend. It is important for me to call them to join us and we will be together on the Right. They shouldn't disqualify others in the style of Yesh Atid, Sa'ar, Labor, and Meretz because in the end, we'll find ourselves with a not-good government."

However, in her opinion, there may be cooperation between the two parties in the future. "After the election I call for unity and finding the common denominator together."

One of the issues she intends to focus on is mental health: "I see mental health as an indictment of our society. Mental patients should not be afraid to say they are like that. My family member opened the door for me to this world of one hundred thousand chronic sufferers and at least another hundred thousand dealing with other diseases. I hope to change their situation and it's time to put these things on the table."