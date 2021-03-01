Man killed after crane collapses in central Israel

40 year old killed in Or Akiva crane collapse at construction site Edit

A 40-year-old construction worker was killed Monday afternoon when a crane collapsed at a construction site in the Or Yam neighborhood of Or Akiva.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics arriving at the scene found the victim lying lifeless beneath the crane, and were forced to declare the man's death at the scene.

Special firefighting teams were called to the scene to aid in the victim's extraction.

MDA paramedics Lior Elmakayis and Li Em Levi said: "When we arrived at the construction site, we saw a crane which had collapsed on its side. The injured man, who was about forty, was trapped under it, unconscious and suffering from damage to multiple bodily symptoms."

"We conducted medical examinations but he had no signs of life and we were left with no choice but to declare his death."

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yakov Maman, who was one of the first responders at the scene, relayed: "According to other workers at the site, the man was killed when the crane he was in collapsed."

"Unfortunately, due to the severity of his injuries, there was nothing for us to do and he was pronounced dead at the scene."

Israel Police stated that an investigation has been opened to identify the cause of the work accident. Labor Ministry investigators were also called to the scene.