Mother of rape victim: 'My daughter's life has been completely erased'

The Tel Aviv Magistrates Court on Monday morning held a hearing on Israel Police's request to extend the arrest of a youth suspected of raping a 13-year-old girl in a coronavirus isolation hotel for youth at risk.

In the hearing, the police representative said that the investigators have correspondence in which the young girl asked the youth not to come to her room.

In a shaking voice, the girl's mother slammed the suspect, claiming to the court that he completely destroyed her daughter's life.

"My daughter's life has been completely erased, it's a despicable act," she said. "I am standing in front of the judge and asking him to punish the cruel criminal to the fullest extent of the law, for scarring her for life. She was innocent and pure. She was harmed by an animalistic person who could not control his needs."

Near the court, signs reading, "You're not at fault" and "every rapist is exposed" were hung.