Tomer Lotan: 'Don't push up steps in reopening'

The coronavirus infection coefficient has continued to rise, and on Monday morning is estimated to have reached 1, Health Ministry data shows.

Tomer Lotan, who heads the "Magen Israel" coronavirus headquarters, told Reshet Bet that the upwards trend is worrying.

"This means that we moved from a slowing pandemic to a pandemic at a standstill, and possibly later we will have a spreading pandemic," he said. "It's very worrying."

He added that the first time his staff heard the announcement that schools would reopen early, "was at a press conference."

"We beg the government to stick to the dates that were agreed on ahead of time, and not to push anything up. The two-week waits between steps are intended to allow us to see the effect each has on the numbers."