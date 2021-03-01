Health Ministry: Recovered coronavirus patients soon to be eligible for vaccine

Israel's Health Ministry has decided to allow those recovered from coronavirus to receive the vaccine, Israel Hayom reported.

The decision would apply to anyone who contracted the virus over three months ago.

On Sunday, the Ministry approved on a one-time basis the vaccination of people recovered from coronavirus, after leftover doses of vaccine were about to expire. As a result, Israel's health funds received approval to vaccinate people recovered from coronavirus, if the alternative would be to throw the doses out.

In addition, the Health Ministry announced that in the coming days, detailed guidelines will be released regarding the vaccination of those who have recovered from the virus.

A research by the UK Biobank found that those recovered from coronavirus retain antibodies for a period of at least six months. The research found that 99% of participants who had tested positive for previous infection retained antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 for three months after being infected, and 88% did for the full six months of the study.

"This discovery provides an early indication that the antibodies produced following natural infection may protect most people against subsequent infection for at least six months," the researchers said.