Education Min. staff: 'Noise that's intended to keep parents quiet'

Senior staff in the Education Ministry came out against the plan to extend the 2020-2021 school year into July.

"This entire plan is more noise intended to quiet the parents," they told Galei Zahal.

"There will be babysitters for the preschools and lower grades, but with regards to the higher grades, we need to be practical. Students will not come, and this will not stand the test of reality."

On Sunday evening, it was announced that the education system will likely remain open until the end of July, to allow students to make up missed material.

"The Education Minister and myself are proposing an initial plan to extend the school year through July," Netanyahu said Sunday night. "We must give the children the opportunity to make up what they missed."

"We will ensure teachers' rights, we will ensure they are paid in full - it's on me. I am taking responsibility for this, together with the Education Minister and Finance Minister. This is what Israel's children need. This is what they deserve."