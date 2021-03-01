Ben Gurion Airport to reopen before elections?

Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud) on Sunday said that the Exceptions Committee for who is allowed to enter Israel may soon be disbanded, Israel Hayom reported. At that point, Israelis from around the world will be allowed into Israel to vote in the upcoming elections.

During the first stage of the plan, all Israelis will be allowed in to vote, and exiting Israel is also expected to be easier, and may not require special permission.

Under the plan, the skies would reopen more significantly around April.

According to Israel Hayom, one option for reopening the skies is that during the first stages, only vaccinated individuals will be able to fly, though unvaccinated individuals will be able to apply for an exception. There are several difficulties with this option, and in the end, that those who are not vaccinated - especially children and those who cannot receive the vaccine for medical reasons - will be able to fly under a plan directed by senior medical staffs.

Vaccinated individuals will be able to enjoy a list of leniencies, including an exemption from quarantine upon arrival in Israel. Regev has clarified that the government will be able to open and close the skies in accordance with the infection rates in Israel and around the world, an in accordance with the development of new variant strains of coronavirus, which are liable to endanger the vaccination campaign.

All of the proposals require government approval before they can be implemented.