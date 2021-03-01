Trump wins CPAC straw poll

Former US President Trump on Sunday won the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll, with 55 percent of respondents saying they would vote for him in a hypothetical 2024 primary, The Hill reported.

21 percent of respondents said they would vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and 4 percent said they would vote for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Almost 7 in 10 of the poll’s participants said they would like to see Trump run for president in 2024, compared with 15 percent who said they would not and 17 percent who said they were unsure.

95 percent said they want the Republican Party to continue with Trump’s agenda and policies, with 3 percent saying the GOP should change direction and 2 percent saying they were uncertain.

The poll was taken before Trump addressed the conference being held in Florida, marking his first public appearance since he left office last month.

In the speech, Trump criticized his successor, saying, "Joe Biden has had the most disastrous month in history. They are anti-borders, anti-women, and anti-science. We went from America First to America last in one month."

While he did not announce a 2024 run in his remarks, Trump teased such a move, and said of the Democrats, "Actually, as you know they just lost the White House...who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week he would "absolutely" support Trump for president in 2024 if he was the Republican nominee in the next presidential election, despite recent tensions between the two men.