Labor leader on Supreme Court ruling: The story is behind us now

Labor Party chairwoman MK Merav Michaeli responded on Sunday evening to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the disqualification of Labor candidate Ibtisam Mara’ana.

“The Supreme Court has handed down its ruling and we see this story as a closed story. These are things she wrote many years ago, more than ten years ago, she completely took them back, she made it clear that she no longer stands behind these things,” Michaeli told the joint election program of i24NEWS and Israel Hayom.

Michaeli added that Mara’ana "intentionally and knowingly joined a Zionist party, she and we are interested in building a better common future for all the different parts of Israeli society."

Michaeli was asked how she, as the granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor, feels about the posts made by Mara’ana and replied, "My grandfather's legacy is not in dispute at all. He is immortalized at Yad Vashem as someone who saved at least 20,000 Jews. Ibtisam is married to a third generation of Holocaust survivors and they raise a child together, and as they describe her, 'she is 100% Jewish and 100% Muslim', she has a mother-in-law who is a second generation Holocaust survivor. She has respect for every aspect of the Holocaust."

The Labor chairwoman noted that she forgave Mara’ana for her past posts and added, “If she had not taken responsibility for the posts it would have been a completely different story. But she took responsibility, she even called some of the texts 'pathetic', because she was young at the time, and maybe in a different place, but it does not matter now that we have moved on.”

Asked about the criticism being levelled at the Exceptions Committee which determines whether Israelis will be permitted to enter the country during COVID-19 restrictions, MK Michaeli said, "I have received many inquiries about people who have not been able to enter the country since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. Families who could not meet each other for four, five, six months, whose only sin is that they did not marry in the Rabbinate in accordance with what the Chief Rabbinate wants."

“We received inquiries about humanitarian cases, people with illnesses who could not come for medical treatment, who could not get their relative to accompany them to medical treatment. This entire year I have been dealing with cases that really were met with the attitude of they were 'not urgent enough', even as we saw again and again, more and more planes of people who were treated with favoritism [being permitted to land]. This is inequality, it is inconceivable.”