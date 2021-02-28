Meretz MK: I hope Gantz is left out of the next Knesset

MK Yair Golan (Meretz) said today (Sunday) that Defense Minister Benny Gantz should withdraw his candidacy and not run in the 24th Knesset elections.

'I hope Benny Gantz does not pass the threshold. He has no moral justification for continuing to run in politics. I wish he could understand that he has caused enough damage to the nation and its voters and will allow the public that believes in him to choose another party that will represent them more faithfully and properly," Golan said in an interview with Democrat TV.

Golan also attacked Itamar Ben-Gvir's run for Knesset: "The State of Israel opposes processes of corruption and rampant nationalism. There is no nation in modern times built of rampant nationalism and corruption. These have already caused too much harm to Israel.”

MK Golan claimed that "Netanyahu has been trying for years to destroy the public health system as a socialist idea instead of a right-wing idea. We were better prepared for this in 2010.”

According to Golan, Meretz will not sit in the government with ‘corrupt people and nationalists’, as he puts it. "Sometimes, though, there is no choice but to sit together with people who do not share your opinions, so that you can change the government from within. We can do it.”

He called on the police to investigate the incidents of violence in Umm al-Fahm: "I have worked with the police in recent weeks. There is no reason to believe that there is political involvement here. I’m no expert, but the level of violence the police ar using seems unacceptable.”