Clashes at the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem

Clashes broke out when security forces were deployed to the Mahane Yehuda marketplace in Jerusalem Sunday afternoon to disperse Purim revelers.

Border Police officers and members of the special anti-riot Yassam unit were dispatched to Mahane Yehuda Sunday and began clearing revelers who had gathered in the open-air market to celebrate the Purim holiday in mass gatherings which violated the government's coronavirus regulations.

Some of the revelers clashed with officers, and at least one officer was sprayed in the face with pepper spray. The officer required medical attention as a result.

One suspect arrested for clashing with police was injured during the incident and required medical attention.

Several police vehicles were damaged during the incident.