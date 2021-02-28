

Chassidic Tales with Rav Shlomo Katz: When the Bobover Found the Torn Page from Sanhedrin The story of when the Bobover Rebbe found a torn page from the Talmud in a general's office during World War II. Rabbi Shlomo Katz ,

The Shlomo Katz Project Rabbi Shlomo Katz Watch as Rav Shlomo Katz tells us the story of the time during World War 2 when the Bobover Rebbe found himself in the office of a general, he miraculously saw a torn page from Massechta Sanhedrin and as he held it close to him he felt like he had all the riches in the world. Today, one of the most beautiful parts of a Jewish home is the walls lined with Sefarim, the question we have to ask ourselves is 'how much simcha does it give us?'



