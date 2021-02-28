Dramatic rescue off Ashkelon coast

Israeli coast guards were called in the afternoon to a boat that was swept to a breakwater in front of the beach in Ashkelon. A mother and five children were still on board; the father and owner of the boat had fallen overboard and was being dragged steadily farther away. Officers used a police vessel and a jet-ski to rescue the father and tow the boat safely to shore.

An investigation after the incident revealed that a rope had fouled the props during an ordinary sailing trip. The father had attempted to dive on them, leaving the mother and her children on the boat; both parties lost control, and were dragged away by the water. The boat was saved by one of the children having the presence of mind to cast anchor.