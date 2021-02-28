Taking aim at Biden, Trump to deliver keynote CPAC speech today

Former President Donald Trump is set to deliver the closing speech Sunday at this year’s Conservative Political Action Committee’s conference, just over a month after leaving office.

Aides say that Trump will use his speech at the CPAC conference, which is taking place at the Hyatt Hotel in Orlando, Florida, to blast his successor, President Joe Biden, as well as to cement his position as the standard-bearer for the Republican Party, AP reported.

“I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we began together four years ago is far from over,” Trump will say, according to the report.

“We are gathered this afternoon to talk about the future — the future of our movement, the future of our party, and the future of our beloved country.”

Trump is also expected to emphasize his role in drawing in new voters to the GOP and argue that the party must adhere to his ‘America First’ agenda if the party is to retain those new voters.

The former president will not announce plans for a 2024 presidential bid, the report said, but confidants say he is continuing to float that possibility.

If Trump does run again in 2024, he will be the first presidential candidate since Richard Nixon to seek the White House after a losing bid. No candidate since Grover Cleveland has won two non-consecutive terms as president.