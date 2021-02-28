Policeman fined for Purim party

Last Thursday, police arrived at a B&B complex in Moshav Devorah in the Jezreel Valley following reports of a Purim party in violation of public health guidelines. To their surprise, the venue of the party was owned by a fellow police officer.

Neighbors next to the B&B complex in the moshav where the party took place filed a nose complaint. Officers arrived at the scene and fined the proprietor ILS 5,000. In addition, six additional fines were recorded for guests at the venue for a total of ILS 500 each.

On Saturday, just two days after the same incident, police officers were called to the scene once again for the same reason. The owners of the place received an additional fine for ILS 5,000 and ten guests were fined ILS 500 each. The police explained that the fines were for violation of public health guidelines. The fines were issued in the name of the officer's wife, the legal owner of the venue.

After these cases, the policeman sent a text message to the neighbor and wrote: "Your miserliness will not help you. We kept to the guidelines, and still lost hundreds of thousands of shekel. There is no prohibition on loud music during Purim, and every fine against us will be annulled by the courts.”

Dov Hirsch, who represents one of the neighbors living next to the B&B complex, told N12: We do not intend to allow him to continue to harass his neighbors despite his position in the police. Not only has he committed a crime, he is now attempting to intimidate his neighbors.”

The policeman's wife commented to Channel 12 that the responding officers’ behaviour was incomprehensible, and she could not understand why they had been fined. "Everyone here was vaccinated or tested negative. We were in full accordance with the ‘purple stamp’ guidelines. We were playing music at hours permitted on Purim. The neighbors wanted to hurt us, nothing more.”



“We will appeal this report as soon as it reaches us, and it will be overturned. In the meantime, we cannot even do that, because the police printer was broken.”