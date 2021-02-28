School year likely to be extended till end of July

The Israeli education system will be fully reopened starting Monday in areas with low (green) and moderate (yellow) infection rates, according to a statement released by the chief of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, Haim Bibas, Sunday afternoon.

While preschoolers, kindergarteners and students from grades 1-6 and 11-12 have already resumed in-person studies in areas with low and moderate rates of infection, middle schools have remained closed for grades 7-10 thus far.

On Monday, however, in-person studies will resume for grades 7-10 in green and yellow towns, Bibas announced.

“I am happy to announce that the plan of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel for the reopening of the entire education system in green and yellow towns is expected to be adopted at the government meeting tomorrow.”

In addition, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to announce Sunday evening that the government will extend the 2020-2021 school year, with studies to be extended through the end of July for every grade, to compensate for class time lost during lockdowns.