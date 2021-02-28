Yesh Atid tours Ben-Gurion airport during shutdown

Members of the Yesh Atid party toured Ben Gurion Airport today (Sunday) to ‘get a better understanding of the Likud’s failures regarding entry to the country during the crisis.’ The party's lawyers also wrote to the prime minister, the attorney general and the ministers of transportation and health with requests to alter the current guidelines to allow Israeli citizens to exercise their right to vote.

MK Orna Barbibai said on the tour “It is impossible to continue with this madness. We have appealed to both the Supreme Court and the Attorney General to return some normalcy to this place.”

MK Yorai Lahav-Hertzano added, "This is not how a proper state is run, this is what a state looks like on the brink of collapse. We will bring sanity back again.”

MK Vladimir Blyak claimed, "Ben Gurion Airport has become a symbol of corruption and this government’s failure to deal with the crisis."

Lawyers of the Yesh Atid party today sent a written demand to the Prime Minister, the Attorney General and the Ministers of Transport and Health to order that the rules for Ben-Gurion be changed to avoid their interfering in Israelis wishing to vote. .

"This government, which is ruled by Litzman and Ben Gvir, cannot be trusted - they are too used to empty promises. We demand that Israelis be allowed to exercise their basic and democratic right to vote in elections regardless of their political position," MK Karin Elharar said to the Attorney General.