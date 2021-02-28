Blue and White challenges Regev over flight exceptions committee

Blue and White is challenging Transportation Minister Miri Regev’s decision to let any Israeli citizen who wishes to return to Israel to vote in the upcoming elections.

“It is a shame that Regev only acts when the Exceptions Committee that gives her exclusive authority over who returns to Israel is threatened. Blue and White will attempt to have this brought before the Cabinet tomorrow to see to it that decisions are not made over politics. If there is nothing to hide, there is no reason not to discuss this openly. Why did thousands of Israelis in severe distress, the elderly, the disabled and the sick not receive a permit and others in better condition did? Why won’t the Minister of Transportation admit that the Exceptions Committee has become a rubber stamp?"

"The Likud's repeated pattern of concealing data throughout the coronavirus crisis has caused a serious dent in the public’s trust. Gantz will not allow that to happen.”