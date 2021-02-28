France: 88 year old caught going 191 km/h to make Covid vaccine appointment

An 88 year old man was caught by French police driving on a country road at 191 km/h. AFP cited a post by police which said that the man had explained to officers that his reason for speeding was that he was late for his COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

According to the report, the speed limit on the road was 110 km, officers from the Bas-Rhin region wrote on Facebook.

Officers confiscated the man's drivers license and impounded his car. "For everyone's safety, let's comply with speed limits, even after more than 60 years with a driving license," the post concluded.

It is unclear from the report whether the man made it to his appointment on time.