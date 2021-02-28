Austrian Chancellor and Danish Prime Minister to visit Israel

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will visit Israel on March 4 to discuss medical cooperation, Kurz said on Saturday, according to i24NEWS.

In a post on Twitter announcing the visit, Kurz added that with the vaccines against COVID-19 now in use, life will return to normal in summer.

"The aim must be to adapt the existing vaccines and treatments as quickly as possible or to produce new ones as quickly as possible - and to do so independently," he wrote.

Kurz noted that Israel, Austria and Denmark have been maintaining close contacts on fighting COVID-19 and would now move their cooperation further.

To this end, the two leaders will visit Israel and meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on March 4, the Chancellor said.

The three nations will work together on research and development, as well as production, of vaccines and treatments against COVID-19.

Kurz revealed last year that it was a phone call from Netanyahu that made him act to curb the virus.

“I contacted Bibi Netanyahu and he told me his opinion, that several countries in Europe aren’t doing enough and that he is concerned that Europe isn’t treating the problem as it should,” Kurz told Israel’s Kan 11 News in an interview.

“This, of course, caused us to treat the issue more firmly and quickly make decisions. I thank Bibi Netanyahu for the conversation we held a few weeks ago which led to the fact that we were the first to respond in Europe,” added the Chancellor.

When Austria was hit by a second wave of coronavirus, Kurz once again sought the help of Israel’s Prime Minister, and the two held a conversation in November.