Security officials: Ship was attacked solely for Israeli ownership

Israeli security officials have said that they believe the attack on an Israeli-owned freighter was "absolutely due to the fact that the ship was owned by an Israeli."

"We are thinking of an appropriate response, this won't be passed over silently," they said.

On Thursday, the MV HELIOS RAY, owned by Rami Unger, was hit by an explosion in the Gulf of Oman. However, the blast was only reported on Friday.

Israel believes that the ship was targeted as part of an attempt to take revenge for the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

It is estimated that an Iranian navy vessel fired the missiles at the ship with the intention neither to sink the ship nor to injure any of the crew.

A video of the attack was published in Iranian media outlets.