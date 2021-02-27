Israeli delegation backs out of arms fair due to fears of Iranian attack

The International Defense Exhibition Organizing Committee (IDEX) arms fair in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ended Saturday without the participation of the Israeli delegation, due to fears of an Iranian attack.

Israel had been slated to participate in the fair for the first time.

According to News 12, Israel's security establishment decided not to take chances, canceling the delegation's participation in the fair over fears that Iran would use the opportunity to take revenge for the deaths of their senior nuclear scientists.

The site added that the UAE was informed of the reason for Israel's withdrawal, and for that reason will not condemn the move.

On Thursday, an Israeli-owned ship was hit by an explosion in the Gulf of Oman. On Saturday, Israeli intelligence officials said they believe Iran to be responsible for the blast.

Earlier this month, The Jewish Chronicle quoted intelligence sources who said that a staff of over 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian citizens, conducted the ambush which led to the elimination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, after eight months of following him.