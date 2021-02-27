Report: Russia trying to locate remains of spy Eli Cohen

Russia is investing great effort in locating the remains of Israeli spy Eli Cohen, the London-based Arabic Rai al-Youm newspaper reported.

According to the report, Russia aims to transfer the remains to Israel.

Russian soldiers arrived at a cemetery in the Al-Yarmouk refugee camp in southern Damascus, the newspaper added.

Meanwhile, Russia is also searching for the remains of two IDF soldiers who fell in the Sultan Yaaqoub battle in Lebanon: Zvi Feldman and Yehuda Katz.

Eli Cohen began his secret work in Syria in 1961, becoming close to the Syrian leadership. In January 1965, he was exposed and arrested by Syrian intelligence. He was then tried and hanged.