Fetus, 36 weeks gestation, dies of coronavirus in utero

A 36-week-old fetus died in utero of coronavirus, the second such recorded case.

The fetus' mother, who had tested positive for coronavirus, arrived at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba when she was 36 weeks pregnant, due to a lack of fetal movement.

Upon arrival at the hospital, she underwent an examination which showed that the fetus was no longer alive.

At that point, the hospital had no choice but to deliver her.

Laboratory tests following the birth showed that the fetus had contracted coronavirus in utero.

The mother is hospitalized at Meir, in moderate condition, Ynet noted.

Last week, a 25-week-old fetus died in utero of coronavirus, making records as the the first recorded case of a fetus confirmed to have contracted and died of coronavirus in utero.