Attacker of Jewish student in Hamburg sent to psychiatric hospital

A German court on Friday ordered a man who attacked a Jewish student in Hamburg this past October to be sent to a psychiatric hospital, The Associated Press reported.

The Hamburg district court said the attacker, a 29-year-old German man of Kazakh origin who was not further identified, was mentally ill and suffering from religious delusions and therefore could not be held legally accountable for the attack.

He had been charged with attempted manslaughter and dangerous bodily harm.

The suspect hit the Jewish university student on his head in front of a Hamburg synagogue during the holiday of Sukkot. The student was admitted to a hospital with severe injuries but survived the attack.

German investigators later said they were probing the attack as attempted murder with anti-Semitic intent. At the time, they said the suspect was dressed in combat fatigues and had a piece of paper with a hand drawn swastika in his pocket.

Judge Birgit Woitas said in Friday’s ruling that it while it was clear “this was a targeted attack on a Jew,” the attacker was a “mentally ill person who acted on his own.”

The attack in Hamburg occurred almost exactly a year after a neo-Nazi attacked a synagogue in Halle, Germany.

The October 9, 2019 attack on a synagogue during Yom Kippur prayers was foiled when the gunman, Stephan Balliet, was unable to breach the synagogue’s door.

Unable to carry out the planned massacre in the synagogue, Balliet hot and killed two passersby, including a 40-year-old woman walking down the street and a man working at a nearby kebab shop.

The German government recently said that the number of registered anti-Semitic hate crimes in Germany hit a new upward trend in 2020.

The authorities have logged at least 2,275 crimes with an anti-Semitic background until the end of January 2021. Some 55 of those were acts of violence.

