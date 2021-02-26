

Why is everyone in disguise on Purim? Purim parallels and universal lessons from the Scroll of Esther. Rabbi Chaim Richman and Jim Long ,

Flash 90 Megillah reading The beloved holiday of Purim will be celebrated this week. In this special edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman delve deeply into the multi-faceted dimensions of the Purim story as told by the Scroll of Esther, presenting unique mystical insights, fascinating historical and archeological information, amazing contemporary parallels, and spiritual insights that motivate us all towards spiritual growth, challenging Jew and non-Jew alike to internalize the universal lessons – and redemptive promise – of this ‘highest of all days,’ wherein the true nature of our relationship with our Creator is revealed.



