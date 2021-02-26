Kentucky to adopt IHRA definition of anti-Semitism

Kentucky is expected to become the first US state to officially adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of anti-Semitism after the measure was included in a state resolution to condemning anti-Semitism, JNS reported Thursday.

The measure was introduced by State Sen. Ralph Alvarado, and State House Reps. Dan Fister and Kelly Flood. It passed the Kentucky State House on Wednesday with no objections and the state Senate with every member present signing on as a co-signer.

Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, is expected to sign the measure on Friday.

The IHRA working definition offers a comprehensive description of anti-Semitism in its various forms, including hatred and discrimination against Jews, Holocaust denial and, sometimes controversially, the way anti-Semitism relates to the ways criticism of Israel is expressed.

Kentucky’s recognition comes after a series of anti-Semitic incidents across the state in the past year, including hate-filled flyers being left in various neighborhoods, vandalism at a Jewish center, a car attack and threatening phone calls made to Rabbi Shlomo Litvin of Chabad of the Bluegrass, according to JNS.

The Biden Administration recently confirmed that President Joe Biden “embraces and champions” the IHRA Working Definition of anti-Semitism.

The IHRA definition has been adopted by a host of countries, including Albania, Germany, Britain, Austria, Romania, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, France, Cyprus and Argentina.

The government of Canada formally adopted IHRA definition of anti-Semitism in 2019 as part of its anti-racism strategy.

The Canadian province of Ontario adopted the IHRA definition this past October, becoming the first Canadian province to do so.