Report: UAE ambassador to Israel to begin term next week

The UAE’s first ambassador to Israel, Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khajah, will arrive in Israel this coming Monday to begin his term, Walla! News reported on Thursday, citing senior officials in Israel and the UAE.

According to the report, the ambassador will submit his credentials to President Reuven Rivlin.

Al Khajah will be in Israel for a five-day visit during which he will hold introductory meetings with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and other senior officials, according to Walla!.

The ambassador will arrive with a small team that will try and find a location for the UAE embassy and the ambassador’s residence.

Al Khajah was sworn in as the UAE’s first ambassador to Israel earlier this month, setting the stage for the next phase of ties between the countries.