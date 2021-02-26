Bahraini Crown Prince speaks to Netanyahu

Bahrain’s Crown Prince spoke on Thursday with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu about the return to nuclear talks with Iran, The Associated Press reported, citing Bahrain’s state-run news agency.

Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, also the country’s prime minister, stressed to Netanyahu “the importance of the participation of regional countries in any negotiations on the Iranian nuclear file” to support “security and stability in the region,” according to the Bahrain News Agency.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office said that the Crown Prince “reiterated his invitation for the PM to visit Bahrain; the leaders determined that at the first opportunity that morbidity permits, PM Netanyahu will visit Bahrain.”

“The Bahraini Crown Prince noted that he was interested in examining the possibility of Bahrain joining the initiative to produce vaccines that is being planned to be established in Israel together with other countries,” added the statement.

While the Israeli statement made no mention of Iran, the conversation between the two leaders comes as US President Joe Biden attempts to launch talks with Iran on a return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The Islamic Republic, in turn, has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.

The White House said last week that the US has accepted Europe's offer to mediate conversations with Iran regarding the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran has said it is studying the European Union proposal but has yet to respond to it.

In Thursday’s call, the Bahraini Crown Prince urged that any nuclear negotiations with Iran “include broader issues,” without elaborating, according to AP.

Gulf states, which are regional rivals of Iran, have in the past expressed concerns over the Iran nuclear deal.

Saudi Arabia, with which Israel has no official diplomatic ties, has been particularly critical of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, describing it as a "flawed agreement".

Earlier this week, it was reported that officials from Saudi Arabia and Israel recently held telephone calls which centered around Saudi Arabia's concern over Biden’s policy on Iran.