Bill Maher: California legislature strangling local business
Liberal talk show host Bill Maher agrees that progressive policies and excessive taxation are driving businesses out of California.
Welcome to Coronavirus Hotel California
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaBill Maher: California legislature strangling local business
Bill Maher: California legislature strangling local business
Liberal talk show host Bill Maher agrees that progressive policies and excessive taxation are driving businesses out of California.
Welcome to Coronavirus Hotel California
iStock
top