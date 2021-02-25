22 officers graduate the Bnei David academy

The officers course graduation ceremonies held today (Wednesday), included 22 alumni of Bnei David Institutions in Eli, in the Binyanim region.

22 alumni of the Bnei David mechina pre-army program will march today on the parade ground of Bahad 1, where Israeli heroes and Bnei David alumni such as Roi Klein, Eliraz Peretz and Emanuel Moreno also received their officers insignia.

Yair Atedgi, one of the Bnei David alumni who will graduate from the course today and will become a Paratroop Brigade officer, comes from a family of IDF officers who attended Bnei David. His brother Eitan is currently a Golani Brigade officer and his father Avraham graduated from Bnei David back in 1990 and served as a career and reserve officer for many years.

The mechina in Eli recorded another achievement when one of its alumni was awarded the outstanding soldier citation by his company commander. The soldier, A., will head a team in the Paratroop Brigade’s new elite multi-dimensional unit.

“It is very exciting to see our alumni reaching the highest standards to which we educated them, as they strive to make a significant contribution to the State of Israel,” said Bnei David Institutions Dean Rabbi Eli Sadan. “The 22 alumni who graduated from the officers course are the spearhead of the young generation that is leading the state. It is my pride and privilege that they are our alumni. May they continue to succeed.”